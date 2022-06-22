Matrix AI Network (MAN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,123.00

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $1.41 million and $29,123.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00028577 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00264933 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000662 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

