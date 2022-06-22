MCIA Inc Has $9.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCIA Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 444.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 149,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

