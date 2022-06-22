MCIA Inc Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MCIA Inc lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,061. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

