Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medtronic to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $54,471,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,117,000 after buying an additional 404,137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 229.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 347,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 241,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $20,953,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

