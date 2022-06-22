Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $3,561.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000847 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,342,914 coins and its circulating supply is 80,342,816 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

