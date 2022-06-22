MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Reaches $168,591.28

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $168,591.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00046081 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 441,131,387 coins and its circulating supply is 163,829,459 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

