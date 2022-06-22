Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lowered by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.