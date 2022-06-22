Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.25). Approximately 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of £216.72 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.13.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.