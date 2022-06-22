Mithril Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and $2.03 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011095 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00169599 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

