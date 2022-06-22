Monavale Price Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Monavale has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $304.61 or 0.01519844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $117,096.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00029073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00260550 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,864 coins and its circulating supply is 10,172 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.