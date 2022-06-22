Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.
BLCN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 48,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,430. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.
