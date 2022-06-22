Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,875 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $43,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,193,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,020.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 918,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 836,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,259,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 173,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,879. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.