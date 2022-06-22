Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 761,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,052,000 after purchasing an additional 116,954 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,383. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73.

