Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $14.71 Million Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,153. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

