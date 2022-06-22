Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUDM. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,495,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 580,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 80,268 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

BATS NUDM traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 171,236 shares. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.