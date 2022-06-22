Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 351,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 4.51% of Global X Clean Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 437,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CTEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,055. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.