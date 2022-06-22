Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 808,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 322,179 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,553 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $328,000.

FXI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 2,059,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,477,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

