Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 14,375 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 1.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $20,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,884,000 after purchasing an additional 998,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 947,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,502,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. 220,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.