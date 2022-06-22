Money Design Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 192,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. 61,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,464. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41.

