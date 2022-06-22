MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $420.38.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.77. 27,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,327. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 78.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.