Moonriver 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.61 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $11.03 or 0.00054322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $52.41 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,374,788 coins and its circulating supply is 4,752,282 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

