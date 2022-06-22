Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Reaches $3.90 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $61,291.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,512.47 or 0.99897213 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 489,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.