nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.26.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,461. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. nCino has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,478 shares of company stock worth $9,003,239. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

