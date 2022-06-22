Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.44

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 27764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

