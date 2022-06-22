Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.44

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 27764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (TSE:NEPT)
Recommended Stories
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.