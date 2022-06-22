Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 4.7% This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $785.63 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00068030 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014496 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 791,038,469 coins and its circulating supply is 791,037,864 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

