NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $12,805,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $9,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.