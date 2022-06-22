NextDAO (NAX) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $746,541.73 and approximately $510,968.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.23 or 0.00968246 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00068371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,563.37 or 0.99935236 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002297 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,370,466,776 coins and its circulating supply is 2,330,234,667 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

