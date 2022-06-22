NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 566.50%.

NXTP stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. NextPlay Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 418,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

