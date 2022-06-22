NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 566.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTP opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextPlay Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NextPlay Technologies by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

