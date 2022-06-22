Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $224.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $219.31 and a one year high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.82.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.