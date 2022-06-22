Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,526. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.