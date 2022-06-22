NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.11. NOV shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 49,081 shares.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -41.67%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

