Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

