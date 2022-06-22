NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

