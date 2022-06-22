NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $605,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,235 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

