NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,718 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,778 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,513 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

