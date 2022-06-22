NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

