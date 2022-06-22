NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 220.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.5% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $596,396,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $173.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.13 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

