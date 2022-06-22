NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $418.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.22 and its 200 day moving average is $411.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

