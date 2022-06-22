NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 881 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $463.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

