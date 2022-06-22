O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OI. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 15,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

