Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Up 4.1%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.91. 1,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,367,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 413.94% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,070,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

