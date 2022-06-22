ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $12.33 Average PT from Brokerages

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

