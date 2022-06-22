Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

NYSE:ODC opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America (Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.