Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
NYSE:ODC opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.
About Oil-Dri Co. of America (Get Rating)
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
