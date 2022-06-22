Old Port Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.