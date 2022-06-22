Old Port Advisors Grows Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in BCE were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of BCE by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

