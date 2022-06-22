Old Port Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.