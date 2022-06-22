Old Port Advisors Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 43,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.49) to £120 ($146.99) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.70 billion, a PE ratio of -196.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.