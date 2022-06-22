Old Port Advisors Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

