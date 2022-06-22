Old Port Advisors Purchases 127 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.